The damning stats that Sheffield Wednesday desperately need to flip on their head

It was an all-too-familiar scenario over the weekend as the Owls went into the final 10 minutes of their game against Lincoln City with a 1-0 lead, only to concede late and throw away another two points – just a week after they’d surrendered a 2-0 lead at AFC Wimbledon.

As things stand, no team in League One has conceded more goals in the final 10 minutes of matches - Wednesday have conceded five in total - and they’re also the only side in the division who are yet to score a goal in that same time frame.

Compare that to league leaders, Plymouth Argyle, who have got five goals in the final 10 minutes, and third-placed Wigan Athletic, who have got seven and only conceded once, and it’s easy to tell why it’s an issue.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On top of that, after the last two games Wednesday have now dropped a total of eight points from winning positions this season, going on to draw four of the nine games in which they’ve led – compared to teams like Sunderland (9/10) and Wycombe Wanderers (8/8) who have managed to stay on top when they go ahead.

While one positive up to now is that the Owls haven’t lost from a winning position yet – although that can be said for 12 other teams too – there is an issue when the tables are turned and they fall behind…

Their 1-1 draw against Cambridge United was the first point they’d picked up from a losing position since the final day of the 2020/21 campaign, but they’ve lost all of the other three games that they’ve fallen behind in – sixth-placed Milton Keynes Dons have managed 13 points from losing positions, and Plymouth have only lost once despite going behind six times.

Sheffield Wednesday have been left frustrated on a number of occasions already this season - conceding late, and throwing away points.