The damning stats that Sheffield Wednesday desperately need to flip on their head
Sheffield Wednesday have been left frustrated on numerous occasions this season under Darren Moore – and they desperately need to fix two major aspects of it if they’re to push on.
It was an all-too-familiar scenario over the weekend as the Owls went into the final 10 minutes of their game against Lincoln City with a 1-0 lead, only to concede late and throw away another two points – just a week after they’d surrendered a 2-0 lead at AFC Wimbledon.
As things stand, no team in League One has conceded more goals in the final 10 minutes of matches - Wednesday have conceded five in total - and they’re also the only side in the division who are yet to score a goal in that same time frame.
Compare that to league leaders, Plymouth Argyle, who have got five goals in the final 10 minutes, and third-placed Wigan Athletic, who have got seven and only conceded once, and it’s easy to tell why it’s an issue.
Read More
On top of that, after the last two games Wednesday have now dropped a total of eight points from winning positions this season, going on to draw four of the nine games in which they’ve led – compared to teams like Sunderland (9/10) and Wycombe Wanderers (8/8) who have managed to stay on top when they go ahead.
While one positive up to now is that the Owls haven’t lost from a winning position yet – although that can be said for 12 other teams too – there is an issue when the tables are turned and they fall behind…
Their 1-1 draw against Cambridge United was the first point they’d picked up from a losing position since the final day of the 2020/21 campaign, but they’ve lost all of the other three games that they’ve fallen behind in – sixth-placed Milton Keynes Dons have managed 13 points from losing positions, and Plymouth have only lost once despite going behind six times.
These factors are not the only things holding the Owls back, and Darren Moore is aware of that, but if they can fix the aforementioned issues then they’ll do their promotion hopes the absolute world of good.