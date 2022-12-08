Former Sheffield Wednesday striker secures surprise return to English football

Florian Kamberi’s loan move at Sheffield Wednesday last season saw him score a handful of goals, and now it’s been confirmed that he’s on his way back to England.

The Star reported recently that the 27-year-old had agreed terms to join Huddersfield Town in January after a mutual termination of his contract with FC Winterthur in Switzerland, and now the Terriers manager has revealed that he will be joining them in January when the transfer window opens up.

Mark Fotheringham worked with Kamberi during their time together at in Germany, and it’s hoped that he can come in to help get them some goals in their attempts to remain in the Championship come the end of this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I knew him at Karlsruher, and he's done well in Switzerland and exploded at Hibs,” Fotheringham told the media.

"We want to get an arm around this kind of player and get him firing again and we maybe need to introduce players who can grab goals in all areas of the pitch, and Florian can contribute as well… I will be signing him in January.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kamberi would become the fifth ex-Owl on the books at the club, alongside Tom Lees, Jordan Rhodes, former short-term loanee, Lee Nicholls, and Rolando Aarons – who is currently out on loan at Motherwell.

The forward has been with the club on their training camp in Marbella as he looks to get used to his new teammates early doors, and Fotheringham will be really hoping that he can hit the ground running in the new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad