It was confirmed by the Terriers this weekend that the ex-Owls loanee had travelled with them on a training camp to Marbella, during the current break for the World Cup – and The Star is led to believe that it’s not on a trial basis.

Kamberi scored five goals for Wednesday last season as they narrowly missed out on promotion out of League One, and went on to join FC Winterthur in Switzerland once his loan had come to an end.

Now it’s been confirmed that he’s teamed up with Huddersfield, with the club saying, “Town are also joined by one unfamiliar face, forward Florian Kamberi, who has linked up with the Terriers in Spain after parting ways with his previous club to train under Mark Fotheringham, with the Swiss goalscorer unable to take part in the friendly against Olympiacos.”

It's thought that after agreeing a termination of his contract in the Swiss top tier, Kamberi is in line to officially become a Huddersfield player on January 1st once the transfer window opens up.

Huddersfield are currently struggling at the foot of the Championship, and getting the 27-year-old in now means that he’ll have time to get up to speed at the club so that he can hit the ground running once his move goes through in the new year.

Kamberi would become the fifth ex-Owl on the books at the club, alongside Tom Lees, Jordan Rhodes, former short-term loanee, Lee Nicholls, and Rolando Aarons – who’s out on loan at Motherwell.

