Sheffield Wednesday have taken former Brighton & Hove Albion defender, Ayo Tanimowo, on trial in order to have a closer look at him.

The 21-year-old defender played as a right-sided centre back in the Owls’ 3-0 win over a Huddersfield Town B side on Tuesday afternoon, and put in a steady performance alongside the returning Akin Famewo and David Agbontohoma.

Wednesday are looking to bolster their youth ranks in order to give Neil Thompson more options in the U21s, and Tanimowo may well fit the bill given his previous experiences with Brighton – with whom he played at both U18 and U23 level.

Tanimowo did have a spell training with Cheltenham Town earlier in the year, however suffered a dislocated shoulder and didn’t end up securing a deal there.

Now, with the Owls on the lookout for young talent, he’ll be hoping that he can do enough to impress ‘Thommo’ and the other Wednesday youth staff with the time that he’s been given.

The defender has predominantly played as a full back or wing back in his young career to date, but his role on Tuesday suggests that Wednesday may look for him to do a job elsewhere in the backline.

Tanimowo, along with a mix of first team players and U21s, beat Huddersfield 3-0 thanks to goals from Jack Hunt, Will Trueman and Tyreeq Bakinson, with Darren Moore watching on as both Akin Famewo and Dennis Adeniran continued their road back to fitness after their respective injury layoffs this year.

