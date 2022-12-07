Heart of Midlothian manager, Robbie Neilson, has confirmed that his club are interested in bringing Sheffield Wednesday’s Callum Paterson back to the club.

‘Pato’ has been out-of-favour at Hillsborough this season, starting just four games in League One as the Owls push for promotion back out of League One and into the Championship.

He has got three goals to his name in all competitions in 2022/23 though, and has been used in various different positions when called upon by Darren Moore in what has become a bit of a utility role for the Scottish international.

Now, with the January transfer window approaching, there has been talk in the Scottish press about interest from his former club, Hearts, interest that has now been confirmed by their manager – a man who knows the former Cardiff City man very well.

As quoted by the Edinburgh Evening News, Neilsen said, “I know Callum is out of contract at the end of the season and he is one we have looked at. But he’s a Sheffield Wednesday player at the moment…

“We have a number of targets we are eyeing up ahead of the January window in certain positions and he’s one who is definitely on the list. But it’s whether it gets done or not.”

Paterson had the most productive spell of his career under Neilsen during their last stint together at Hearts, with the 28-year-old getting 38 goals and assists in 88 games with him as manager.

It remains to be seen whether a deal involving Paterson has any legs at this stage… He may not be looking to leave, and Wednesday may not be looking to sell, but the fact that his contract is up at the end of the season makes this interesting.

Because they’re outside of England, ‘Pato’ would be able to open up talks with Hearts in January if he so wished, and even agree a pre-contract that would see him leave for free at the end of his deal.

Paterson said last month that while he wasn’t happy with his lack of game time, he was settled in Sheffield and ‘enjoying life’ – only time will tell what lies ahead.