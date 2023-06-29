Former Sheffield Wednesday man top of the list for vacant Owls manager role

Sheffield Wednesday are believed to have put former player, Dean Smith, at the top of their list as they search for Darren Moore’s replacement.

Smith was in the Premier League last season as he was brought in by Leicester City to try and keep them in the top-flight, however they didn’t manage to pull it off and it was decided that he would move on when the campaign came to an end.

Now, with the Owls looking to bring in a name that fans will already know, The Star understands that the ex-Norwich City and Aston Villa boss is the club’s first choice to lead them into their 2023/24 season in the Championship.

Given the fast turnaround time that is going to be required before the first game against Southampton in just over a month there may be an inclination to appoint somebody with prior knowledge of the English game, and Smith ticks that box in a big way having managed in the Premier League, won promotion out of the Championship, and won the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy early in his managerial career with Walsall. Many foreign coaches have also applied, though.

Whether Wednesday will get their man remains to be seen at this point, however reports that there have been talks between the parties are understood to be true, and Dejphon Chansiri has previously stated that he was keen to try and get in Moore’s successor by the time the players returned for preseason training – which is tomorrow.