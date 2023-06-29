There are a great many moves for Sheffield Wednesday to make in the transfer market in the coming weeks.

And while chairman Dejphon Chansiri has pressed home the fact that an in-house recruitment team is busy working-up potential new deals in what will no doubt be a whirlwind few weeks leading into the season, it has also been said that whoever steps in as the club’s new manager will have the final say on any new additions.

Who that manager is remains yet to be seen.

But he’ll enter Middlewood Road knowing there is only one senior goalkeeper on the books after the release of David Stockdale to York City was confirmed. Cameron Dawson ended the season in possession of the gloves having battled Stockdale throughout their promotion campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pierce Charles, the highly-rated young former Manchester City stopper, is hugely rated at S6 and it does not seem outside the realms of possibility that the 17-year-old could be handed a more senior role this season having played third-string last time out.

It seems more likely, however, that a new manager would prefer to bring in more experience either as back-up to Dawson or to challenge him as Stockdale did for the number one spot.

One name linked with a return to Hillsborough is Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who spent a successful loan stint with Wednesday in the 2021/22 season.

A popular figure on the terraces, the Northern Ireland international has found first team opportunities hard to come by since his return to parent club Burnley and following their promotion to the Premier League has seen Leyton Orient stopper Lawrence Vigouroux signed as further competition for Arijanet Muric.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peacock-Farrell is under contract at Turf Moor until the summer of 2024. It is not known whether reports of Wednesday’s interest will have been impacted by the departure of manager Darren Moore last week.

One man impressed by the progress of former Leeds United man Peacock-Farrell is former Owls goalkeeper and manager Chris Turner.

The 1991 League Cup winning-stopper believes a move to Wednesday would suit all parties.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Turner said: “He left on good terms. The fans liked him, which is very important and always a good start for any player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the Owls back in the Championship, I’m sure Bailey would look at it and think it as a favourable move if the opportunity came along. It would be great for everyone.

“His time there was successful on a personal level, even if the club struggled a bit. There were a healthy number of clean sheets. He would be a good signing for the club.”

Turner himself spent time in and out of squads at different stages of his career.

Peacock-Farrell is now 26 and having tasted a full season of first team involvement at S6 should now be looking to press on and make a spot his own at a big club such as Wednesday.

But if the Owls are keen, he stressed, they won’t be alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He [Peacock-Farrell] needs to be playing football,” Turner continued. “If you want to be a footballer, you want to play football, not sitting on the bench or in the stand every Saturday.

“It is very frustrating and I would imagine even worse when you’re third choice. When they sign another and you’re pushed down the pecking order, it’s not great, especially when it’s not the first time.

“I guess it’s time to think about moving on. It’s not the way forward, is it?

“Bailey is an ambitious lad so he wants to be playing in the Premier League. But if you can’t get that, then the next best is the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad