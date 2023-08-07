Former Sheffield Wednesday man ‘probably’ ruled out of Hillsborough return

Ryan Croasdale will ‘probably’ miss Stockport County’s trip to face his former club, Sheffield Wednesday, in the Carabao Cup this week.

The Hatters face the Owls on Tuesday evening as the 2023/24 edition of the tournament gets underway, and Dave Challinor’s side are most certainly the underdogs given that they’re now two divisions below Xisco’s Wednesday outfit.

Croasdale was almost ever-present for Stockport last season as they made it all the way through to the League Two play-off final, playing 120 minutes as they were eventually beaten via a penalty shootout by Carlisle United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He joined Wednesday from Preston North End as a teenager, penning a deal at Middlewood Road in 2014, however didn’t manage to make a lasting impression and was released two years later in the summer of 2016.

The midfielder would no doubt have relished the opportunity to try and cause an upset at Hillsborough, but it would appear that a hip injury that kept him out of the opening game against Gillingham on Saturday remains an issue.

Challinor provided an update to the club’s YouTube channel, saying, “Crozzy has a little hip problem, again probably due to the amount of extra time that was played in the pre-season friendlies and going beyond the 90 minutes. We’re hoping with him that he’ll be on the grass back end of the week, he’ll probably miss Tuesday.”