TRIPLE exit offers Sheffield Wednesday chance to press restart on fitness regime

Darren Moore faces the task of replacing half a first team squad, with youngster Osaze Urhoghide set to join the 10 senior players confirmed to be leaving at the end of the month.

Club captain Barry Bannan spoke about the number of people moving away from the club and this extends to the off-field set-up.

World renowned fitness guru Tony Strudwick left the Owls for Arsenal last month and first team physio Luis Pinho has left for Nottingham Forest.

Darren Moore will front a new-look backroom staff at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Star also understands that another first team physio, Charlie Baker, left the club towards the end of last season to take his work to a private practice in Sheffield.

Baker had been with the Owls for six years, starting with the club’s academy system before moving up to the seniors in 2019.

The club is on the hunt for a new physio having advertised for the role. Darren Moore has already overseen a turnover in backroom staff at the club, with new goalkeeping coach Adriano Basso following assistant manager Jamie Smith and first team coach Paul Williams through the door at S6.

The first day of Wednesday’s preseason training camp in Wales saw several first team players take part that had missed huge chunks of last season and the hope is that with more matches to contend with and with a smaller squad, their new-look sports science team can strike the right chord with the players.

The club’s renewed involvement in the Papa John’s Trophy piles more pressure on the club’s fitness staff.

Massimo Luongo, Chey Dunkley and Dominic Iorfa are three key players to have suffered long-term injuries in what was a difficult season for all involved and the trio will be hoping to make an impact in an injury-free season.

The Owls have work to do in the transfer market to fill out what looks to be a threadbare squad at current, though several of the club’s younger players look likely to be given every opportunity to impress Moore and his staff and claim further first team involvement.