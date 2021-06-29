Andre Green’s Sheffield Wednesday excitement as Owls get back to business

Andre Green is looking forward to next season with Sheffield Wednesday. (via @SWFC)

Green, who joined the Owls in January, was all smiles in Wales on Monday morning in the first full day of training ahead of the 2021/22 season, and the 22-year-old admits he’s been itching to get back.

The attacker missed out on a preseason last time out following his exit from Aston Villa, so made sure to put in extra work with a personal trainer whilst away in Portugal earlier this month – something he hopes will stand him in good stead going forward.

“It’s really good, I’m really excited,” he told the club’s official YouTube channel. “It’s good to see the boys, and I’ve been looking forward to it all summer.

“Obviously not having a preseason last year, I missed out on it. So I’ve been looking forward to this one and I’m happy it’s gotten underway.”

He went on to say, “I did a bit of work when I was out in Portugal, I had a trainer out there, and I’ve just been trying to prepare myself as best I could for this camp and the rest of preseason - I feel really good.

“This is the groundwork, the base for getting good levels of fitness, and then we have the game against Celtic at the end to look forward to. We’re looking forward to getting minutes, it’s been a while.”