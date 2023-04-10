Wednesday’s wobble came to an end at Hillsborough with a 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley, bringing a stop to a six-match run without a win, thanks to a Dennis Adeniran double and another for Liam Palmer.
The result took the Owls back to the top of League One after their closest rivals Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town failed to win.
Ipswich were surprisingly held to a 1-1 draw at Cheltenham, with Alfie May equalising for the home side late in the game, while there was also a shock for Plymouth who fell to a 2-0 defeat to Lincoln City.
And crucial to that win for the Imps was a former Wednesday man. Loanee from last season Mide Shodipo sent Lincoln on their way with the opening goal in that victory, earning praise from boss Mark Kennedy.
“I thought it was an outstanding counter-attack for the first goal for multiple reasons,” said Kennedy.
“The move was class and the finish was excellent. There is a lot of work that has gone into it. It was a great team goal and huge credit to the coaching staff as well.”
Pilgrims boss Steven Schumacher added: “Once they go 2-0 up they really are a hard team to break down and we weren’t capable of doing that. We were up against a team that are really well organised, and dangerous on the break. Lincoln deserved to win, they were the better team on the day.”
Meanwhile, Keiran McKenna didn’t appear too worried about dropping two points at Cheltenham, despite seeing an eight-game winning run come to an end.
He said: "We've been very, very good at seeing out games, we've given up so few chances, but today a high ball into a stiff wind caught the players out and it's a bad break for us. That's how it goes."