Sheffield Wednesday's forced substitutions explained as duo sustain injuries

Two of Sheffield Wednesday’s substitutions in the win over Accrington Stanley were forced by injury.

A Dennis Adeniran brace and a goal from Liam Palmer saw the Owls run out as 3-0 winners on Monday afternoon, a victory that took them back to the top of the League One table thanks to results elsewhere.

It wasn’t all good news at Hillsborough though as both Reece James and Mallik Wilks were forced off before the second half got underway, though Darren Moore is unsure at this point if they’re serious or not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about Wilks’ exit at the break, the Owls boss said, “He took a knock, so we’ll have to assess him in the week really. We didn’t want to risk him in the second half, and because we had Callum Paterson back after the games and training that he’s done I thought it was right. I probably would have given Paterson half an hour rather than the full half, but sometimes needs must - I thought Pato came in and did really well. Hopefully when we check on Mallik in the week it won’t be too bad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, regarding James’s exit for Tyreeq Bakinson, Moore said they’re unsure of the severity of his issue – but confirmed it was an impact injury that he picked up as a result of a challenge.

“That was a tackle,” he explained. “An impact one, so we’ll have to see with that. As always, it’s too early to say now - we’ll wait for it to settle down and see what he’s like in the week.”

Wednesday’s other change saw Barry Bannan replaced by Rio Shipston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad