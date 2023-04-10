News you can trust since 1887
“Suitably monstrous” “Football chocolate” Player ratings as Sheffield Wednesday bounce back in Accrington Stanley win

A win! A clean sheet! Wobbles elsewhere! And Sheffield Wednesday are back top of the league.

By Alex Miller
Published 10th Apr 2023, 17:05 BST

What a difference an afternoon makes - it’s a funny old game this.

A Dennis Adeniran double and one from Liam Palmer did the business in a match that saw Wednesday renew their swagger and defend resolutely.

There were returning figures, excellent performances and a smell of optimism wafting through the air.

Back on track? We’ll soon see. Here are our ratings after a good day at the office against Accrington Stanley.

Back in after three matches on the sidelines watching David Stockdale, Dawson didn’t have masses to do in terms of shot stopping but was out smartly when called upon and went about his re-starts with urgency and made a good late save to preserve Wednesday’s clean sheet.

Back in after three matches on the sidelines watching David Stockdale, Dawson didn’t have masses to do in terms of shot stopping but was out smartly when called upon and went about his re-starts with urgency and made a good late save to preserve Wednesday’s clean sheet. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis

Solid and stoic until the 70th minute, when he went all Worksop Cafu again. Bounding on and on.. and on, he broke the Stanley defence, gobbled up Gregory’s flick-on and finished with the calm of a frontline forward. His celebration afterwards? That of a man who knows this was a big afternoon for the club he loves.

Solid and stoic until the 70th minute, when he went all Worksop Cafu again. Bounding on and on.. and on, he broke the Stanley defence, gobbled up Gregory’s flick-on and finished with the calm of a frontline forward. His celebration afterwards? That of a man who knows this was a big afternoon for the club he loves. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis

His 60-yard Beckenbauer diag could have been the highlight of anybody’s Monday. Suitably monstrous in the air, he looks back to his best in possession.

His 60-yard Beckenbauer diag could have been the highlight of anybody’s Monday. Suitably monstrous in the air, he looks back to his best in possession. Photo: UGC

Solid, tidy, all the superlatives you’ve come to expect. Brought the ball out with confidence and belted into some meaty challenges. Seemed to be in the right place at the right time often and that’s no accident. Won more headers than anyone else on the pitch.

Solid, tidy, all the superlatives you’ve come to expect. Brought the ball out with confidence and belted into some meaty challenges. Seemed to be in the right place at the right time often and that’s no accident. Won more headers than anyone else on the pitch. Photo: Harriet Massey / UGC

