2 . Liam Palmer - 8

Solid and stoic until the 70th minute, when he went all Worksop Cafu again. Bounding on and on.. and on, he broke the Stanley defence, gobbled up Gregory’s flick-on and finished with the calm of a frontline forward. His celebration afterwards? That of a man who knows this was a big afternoon for the club he loves. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis