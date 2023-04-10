A win! A clean sheet! Wobbles elsewhere! And Sheffield Wednesday are back top of the league.
What a difference an afternoon makes - it’s a funny old game this.
A Dennis Adeniran double and one from Liam Palmer did the business in a match that saw Wednesday renew their swagger and defend resolutely.
There were returning figures, excellent performances and a smell of optimism wafting through the air.
Back on track? We’ll soon see. Here are our ratings after a good day at the office against Accrington Stanley.
1. Cameron Dawson - 7
Back in after three matches on the sidelines watching David Stockdale, Dawson didn’t have masses to do in terms of shot stopping but was out smartly when called upon and went about his re-starts with urgency and made a good late save to preserve Wednesday’s clean sheet. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis
2. Liam Palmer - 8
Solid and stoic until the 70th minute, when he went all Worksop Cafu again. Bounding on and on.. and on, he broke the Stanley defence, gobbled up Gregory’s flick-on and finished with the calm of a frontline forward. His celebration afterwards? That of a man who knows this was a big afternoon for the club he loves. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis
3. Aden Flint - 7
His 60-yard Beckenbauer diag could have been the highlight of anybody’s Monday. Suitably monstrous in the air, he looks back to his best in possession. Photo: UGC
4. Akin Famewo - 7
Solid, tidy, all the superlatives you’ve come to expect. Brought the ball out with confidence and belted into some meaty challenges. Seemed to be in the right place at the right time often and that’s no accident. Won more headers than anyone else on the pitch. Photo: Harriet Massey / UGC