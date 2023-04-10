It’s going to be a whirlwind run-in to the League One title race.

That’s the opinion of one of the men right in the heart of it, Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

A rare double from Dennis Adeniran and a match-sealing effort from Liam Palmer got the Owls back to winning ways and pushed them to the top of the table via a 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley, with direct rivals Plymouth Argyle losing to Lincoln City and Ipswich conceding late to draw at Cheltenham Town.

In Devon, last season’s Owls loanee Mide Shodipo scored for Lincoln to pay a little back to his old side. And while Moore knew Wednesday had gone top thanks to those other results his steadfast mantra that he pays expends little energy to life outside S6 was proven – speaking post-match he had no idea his former charge had scored in the Imps win.

Owls boss Darren Moore Pic Steve Ellis

That sense of laser focus, he said, will continue regardless of how tight it gets at the top.

On matters Wednesday he made crystal clear that there had been no sweeping change in approach despite a run that had seen them tumble out of the automatic promotion places. Leaving the tubthumping, sexy post-match quotes to others, the Owls boss was methodical in his reaction to a win he said he had little doubt was coming.

Moore told The Star: “I wish I could stand here and say ‘we’ve done this and that this week’ or ‘we’ve switched this and changed that and tweaked this around’. We ain’t.

“It’s been a case of maintaining it. It’s football, it’s about keeping focus, keeping the belief and doing the work. We needed to keep going and that’s what we’ve done this week. If there was something we’d done differently I would tell you.

“The figures have been with us the last few games and it’s been about maintaining that. We feel the last game [against Oxford] was taken away from us.

“It’s not knocked them. The beautiful thing was that we had a game within a few days and we could put our energy straight into this game.

“I was pleased with the way we started, I was pleased with how we maintained it and didn’t give Accrington any leverage to get back into the game.”

