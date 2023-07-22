News you can trust since 1887
Why George Byers sat out Sheffield Wednesday’s final game in Spain

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, says that they’re managing the load on popular Owls midfielder, George Byers, after he sat out their latest game.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

Byers made his return to action this month after recovering from a hamstring injury that cut short his 2022/23 campaign, and was back out on the field in Spain on Tuesday night as they drew 0-0 with Real Murcia at Pinatar Arena.

The midfield man was not one of the 19 who featured on Friday though as Wednesday were beaten 4-0 by CD Eldense at the same venue, though he was seen warming up with the team on one of the pitches in the stadium complex ahead of the fixture.

And it would appear that fans don’t have to worry too much about the former Swansea City man, with Xisco explaining that they are simply taking precautions to make sure that they don’t heap too much on him too soon.

"With George we need to keep calm sometimes and control him,” he told the media. “We are playing every few days, and he needs to rest. We’re thinking how we can improve him and ensure he can make 90 minutes."

Wednesday’s next game will see them face Doncaster Rovers away in their penultimate friendly before the clash with Luton Town at Hillsborough brings preseason to a close, and Byers will be eager to get more minutes in his legs in either/both of those matches ahead of the opening game of the Championship against Southampton on August 4th.

