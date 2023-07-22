Concern with Sheffield Wednesday attacker yet to sign Owls deal

There is concern for Sheffield Wednesday supporters regarding promising young talent, Joey Phuthi, who is yet to sign the contract offered to him at Hillsborough.

Wednesdayites have got to see a bit of the 18-year-old in preseason this summer, and his dynamic style and raw pace has been enough to get them excited about the teenager’s future.

Phuthi didn’t travel with the Owls to Spain for their warm weather camp over the last week due to documentation issues, and there has still not been any word on his contractual situation despite being offered a deal almost three months ago according to the club.

The attacker, who has been with Wednesday’s academy since he was 13, was talked up by manager, Xisco, after his performance against Chesterfield earlier in the month, however it remains to be seen if he will sign a maiden professional deal with the club for the season ahead.

He was offered a deal at the same time as Jay Glover, Mackenzie Maltby and Cian Flannery, all of whom have had their new contracts since confirmed... It’s now just a few weeks until the start of the 2023/24 campaign, and there’s been no word on the sprightly young winger.

Wednesday have lost youngsters to other clubs in recent years, with both Isaac Holland and Tony Yogane joining Brentford B during Darren Moore’s tenure, and fans will be hoping that they aren’t about to see another academy talent move on having shown promise in their youth ranks.