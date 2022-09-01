Former Sheffield Wednesday keeper extends emotional message to Wednesdayites after cancer diagnosis

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Wales international played seven times for the Owls in solitary season with the club in 2015/16 before making the short move to Rotherham United.

A popular figure behind the scenes, he announced he had been diagnosed with the disease last month.

Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Lewis Price has extended a message to Owls fans after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news prompted an outpouring of support from fans of all his previous clubs, which also include the likes of Ipswich Town, Derby County and Crystal Palace.

Now a goalkeeping coach at MK Dons, Price has released a short statement to express his gratitude at the level of support he’s received.

“Although this has come as a big shock, I am approaching it with a positive attitude,” he said. “My initial procedure went well and I am now back home recovering with my family.

“I know I have a long journey ahead, but it provides me with comfort knowing that I have the support of my family and friends, as well my colleagues here at MK Dons. A huge thank you to the staff and players at the Football Club for their understanding and assistance as well as the doctors and nurses who have been treating me.”

Sheffield Wednesday’s official club Twitter account has been keeping supporters up to speed with Price’s recovery, while hundreds of Wednesdayites sent their best wishes through social media.

Price’s message back is thankyou – and please be vigilant in checking for lumps.

He continued: “Me and my family have been truly overwhelmed by the messages of support we’ve received as well as the public displays from MK Dons fans and supporters at some of my previous clubs - it means so much to us and will certainly help us through this fight.