Former Sheffield Wednesday keeper extends emotional message to Wednesdayites after cancer diagnosis
The support shown by Sheffield Wednesday supporters and those of his other clubs will help Lewis Price beat his testicular cancer diagnosis, the 38 year old has said.
The former Wales international played seven times for the Owls in solitary season with the club in 2015/16 before making the short move to Rotherham United.
A popular figure behind the scenes, he announced he had been diagnosed with the disease last month.
The news prompted an outpouring of support from fans of all his previous clubs, which also include the likes of Ipswich Town, Derby County and Crystal Palace.
Now a goalkeeping coach at MK Dons, Price has released a short statement to express his gratitude at the level of support he’s received.
“Although this has come as a big shock, I am approaching it with a positive attitude,” he said. “My initial procedure went well and I am now back home recovering with my family.
“I know I have a long journey ahead, but it provides me with comfort knowing that I have the support of my family and friends, as well my colleagues here at MK Dons. A huge thank you to the staff and players at the Football Club for their understanding and assistance as well as the doctors and nurses who have been treating me.”
Sheffield Wednesday’s official club Twitter account has been keeping supporters up to speed with Price’s recovery, while hundreds of Wednesdayites sent their best wishes through social media.
Price’s message back is thankyou – and please be vigilant in checking for lumps.
He continued: “Me and my family have been truly overwhelmed by the messages of support we’ve received as well as the public displays from MK Dons fans and supporters at some of my previous clubs - it means so much to us and will certainly help us through this fight.
“My final message is one of encouragement to anyone who is too afraid or embarrassed to go and see their GP. It’s not something we are good at, especially men of my age, but if you think something is wrong, go and get it checked out - catching it early can make a huge difference.”