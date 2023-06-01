News you can trust since 1887
Former Sheffield Wednesday forward ‘The Goal Kid’ passes away

Former Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Billy ‘The Goal Kid’ Griffin, has passed away at the age of 82.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 1st Jun 2023, 12:29 BST

The ex-Owl spent a number of years with the club early in his career before moving to Bury in 1962, and the club have paid their respects to a former player who’s ‘goals to games ratio was outstanding’.

An obituary from the club on Thursday read, “Sheffield Wednesday are saddened to learn of the passing of our former player William ‘Billy’ Griffin at the age of 82. Born on 24 September 1940, Griffin originally joined the Owls’ ground staff as a teenager whilst playing for Hillsborough Boys Club.

“He joined Wednesday permanently in 1957 and his career would take off under the management of Harry Catterick, making his debut against Cardiff on 22 November 1958... Blessed with pace and sharp shooting skills, the Worksop product quickly became known as Billy ‘The Goal Kid’ in S6.

“Griffin’s goals to games ratio was outstanding, he netted 21 times in 37 matches for Wednesday before moving to Bury in 1962. He would later join Workington and Rotherham before moving into non-league football with Cambridge City and Frickley.

“The thoughts of everyone at Sheffield Wednesday are with Billy’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”