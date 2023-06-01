George Byers’ emotional Sheffield Wednesday admission over Owls future

Sheffield Wednesday fan favourite, George Byers, says that there is ‘nowhere that I’d rather be’ than at Hillsborough on a long-term basis.

The Owls midfielder will see his current Wednesday contract expire at the end of the current campaign, however the club do have a one-year option to exercise that would see him stick around for the 2023/24 campaign back in the Championship.

For Byers, though, he doesn’t want just one more season. And he says that he’s hoping to have talks with the club in the coming weeks that will see him stay at S6 for a long time to come.

“This club has got a place in my heart,” he said with a smile and a slight quiver in his voice. “I’ve been here a couple of years now, and this fanbase, everyone involved with the club, has just sucked me in. There’s nowhere that I’d rather be than at this football club. I’d love to stay here for the long-term, and hopefully in the summer there will be talks and I can stay here for a long time.

“This place means so much to me, the fans mean so much to me. To see them at Wembley, I can’t even put it into words how much it means to me. I’ve seen players like Palms and Baz that have been here for years, and the way they talk about by the club is how I feel now.

“I’d love to be here for the long-term, so we’ll see what happens in the summer.”