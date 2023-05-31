News you can trust since 1887
Watch thousands of Sheffield Wednesday fans serenade Owls heroes at town hall

Thousands of Sheffield Wednesday fans turned up to cheer on their Owls heroes outside the town hall on Wednesday evening.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 31st May 2023, 21:20 BST

Darren Moore and his troops will be back in the Championship next season following their dramatic Wembley win over Barnsley on Monday, and to celebrate they took to the streets of the city in an open top bus this evening - driving down from Devonshire Green to the town hall - where they found throngs of fans kitted out in blue, white, yellow and much more to pay tribute.

Blue flares filled the air, songs were sung, drink was drank, and the feel-good factor ripelled through Pinstone Street as the players and their loyal fans came together as one to enjoy the first promotion the club has enjoyed in over a decade.

You can check out them singing alongside the Owls players in the video at the top of the page.

