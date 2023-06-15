A former fan favourite at Sheffield Wednesday has touched on ‘all sorts’ of issues the club faced during his time with the club after securing his own future at a rival Championship club.

Massimo Luongo extended his contract at Ipswich Town this week and looks set to face-off against the Owls next season after their play-off heroics.

The Australian midfielder was a popular figure at S6, a reputation earned with a series of whole-hearted performances either side of injury problems that plagued his three-year spell in South Yorkshire.

Speaking for the first time in any depth on a period that included relegation from the Championship, an initial 12-point deduction, transfer embargoes and a carousel of managerial changes, Luongo described a club far removed from the more stable footing Hillsborough finds itself on today.

Former Owls Massimo Luongo and Sam Hutchinson Pic Steve Ellis

“Mentally, it’s tough. It’s really tough,” Luongo told Aussie football website KeepUp. “You have to find a place you’re happy with.

“I had the injury spell at (Sheffield) Wednesday. The setup there was in a weird state. They were trying to recoup money, they were in an embargo, I was away from my family. They stayed in London and I moved up there.

“It was a difficult period for me there. I had one big injury which kept me out for the full season but I had little niggles here and there. That was tough. Again, I don’t think I was back to my best until my last season (in 2021-22). I showed spells, but I couldn’t get a run of games and the run of games are important.”

Luongo sealed his switch to League One runners-up Ipswich after an ill-fated stint at Middlesbrough, where a combination of fitness struggles and bad luck meant he failed to make a senior appearance.

He revealed he had accepted an offer to sign for A-League side Perth Glory but sought to reinstate himself as an important EFL player. Enter Ipswich. A period of settling-in made him wait but once ready, he impressed enough in 16 appearances to secure a new contract.

“When I was at Wednesday, we were relegated and had a points deduction, an embargo – it was just all sorts and I was injured pretty much the whole season,” Luongo recalled. “That was completely out of my control.

“Getting back up to the Championship felt like the hardest thing ever. After Covid no one really wanted to spend money or buy older players, or take a risk on players who had been injured. It was a difficult time but getting back to that level and watching it from afar for two seasons, it was like you know what? I still fancy myself.

“I had a few opportunities to go back to Australia or go abroad. I ended up at Boro which didn’t go that well. I trained with a few Championship sides and I felt I’m still good enough to compete at that level.

“I’m so glad I did it with Ipswich. It was good to re-establish and find my form again, and find my passion again. Doing it in a team that plays really nice football with a club that’s going in the right direction, they want to build and want to get to the Premier League.”