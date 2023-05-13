It’s that time of year where clubs announce who will be sticking around, and plenty of former Sheffield Wednesday players will soon become free agents.

A host of clubs across the English Football League in the Championship, League One and League Two have already confirmed their retained lists ahead of the summer, with current Owl, Aden Flint, one who will soon be on the lookout for a new club.

Now it’s been confirmed that two more former Wednesday players, Sean Clare and Leon Clarke, will be joining him on the free agent list when their current contracts expire at the end of the current campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare, who left Hillsborough back in 2018, has played 49 times for Charlton Athletic this season after finishing second in their Player of the Season vote the year, but it has been decided that his start against Port Vale last month would be his last appearance for the club. Prior to joining the Addicks he played for Heart of Midlothian and Oxford United.

Meanwhile, Clarke is on his way out for Hartlepool as the 38-year-old’s deal comes to an end – he spent the latter part of this season out on loan with Rushall Olympic.

More retained lists will follow up and down the country in the coming days and weeks, with Wednesday’s only expected once the dust has settled on their 2022/23 campaign – which looks likely to come to an end on Thursday night when they face Peterborough United in the second leg of their play-off.