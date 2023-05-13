Peterborough United star admits ‘shock’ but isn’t ruling Sheffield Wednesday out yet

Sheffield Wednesday have a mountain to climb against Peterborough United in the play-offs, and one of their key players says he was a shocked by the result last night.

Jack Taylor opened the scoring in the first half as Peterborough got the ball rolling in a 4-0 victory over the Owls, with his strike squirming under Cameron Dawson and into the back of the net on a woeful evening for Darren Moore and his side.

Darren Ferguson now has one foot in the final at Wembley after the demolition job at Weston Homes Stadium, and Taylor believes that they’re a match for anybody if they play like they did on Friday.

"I wouldn't lie and say it's not a bit of a shock," Taylor told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire afterwards. “You wouldn't expect, them coming here, the game to end up panning out the way it did, but full credit to us, I think we deserved everything we got and possibly should have got more… When we're like that, no-one can stop us in this league."

He doesn’t think the tie is completely over though, and thinks that Wednesday are capable of turning things around despite the big scoreline if the Posh aren’t at it on Thursday night.

Taylor went on to say, "It's going to be tough, no matter what the scoreline is. Their squad is one of the best in the league, and they are more than capable of scoring four goals.

"We've got to be disciplined - we've done half the job and we've got to go there and try and win the game."

Jack Taylor was a key part of Peterborough United's win over Sheffield Wednesday. (David Lowndes)