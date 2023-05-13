News you can trust since 1887
Former Sheffield Wednesday man calls for ‘hostile’ Hillsborough in pursuit of S6 miracle

Chey Dunkley says that Sheffield Wednesday need to create a ‘hostile’ environment at Hillsborough next week.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 13th May 2023, 15:00 BST

Wednesdayites everywhere are deflated today after the catastrophic 4-0 defeat to Peterborough United on Friday night, and are staring at the now almost certain reality of another season in League One.

Dunkley, who spent two seasons at S6, remains a follower of his former club, and he doesn’t appear to have given up hope of what would be a remarkable comeback on Thursday evening.

Darren Moore’s response to questions about his Sheffield Wednesday future
He’s hoping the fans can play their part…

“I know it’s hard,” he said in the first of his tweets. “But honestly fans need to really get behind them at home - at Hillsborough anything is possible. Real talk.

“I’m optimistic, but I’ve seen turnarounds before. It doesn’t mean the boys go through, but at home back them… At least try win the game, and with a couple early goals it could be anything. I’m biased, and wishful, players do not go bad overnight, but this leg is obviously done.

“Last tweet… Just make it hostile for them in reverse fixture, I know you won’t disappoint. I was thinking of coming, but my positivity will probs get me in A&E so best I support from Shropshire.”

Chey Dunkley spent two seasons with Sheffield Wednesday.Chey Dunkley spent two seasons with Sheffield Wednesday.
Chey Dunkley spent two seasons with Sheffield Wednesday.

No team has ever come from more than two goals down in the first leg of a play-off semifinal to reach the final two, and it will take something monumental for that to change when the Posh come knocking in a few days’ time.

MORE: Sheffield Wednesday striker undergoes surgery ahead of next season

