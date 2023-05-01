News you can trust since 1887
Former Sheffield Wednesday defender hangs up his boots after a long career

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender, and academy graduate, Rory McArdle has called time on his long football career.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 1st May 2023, 14:31 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 14:35 BST

The 35-year-old came through the ranks at Middlewood Road but barely featured for the Owls before leaving for Rochdale on a permanent basis following two loan spells at the club.

Since then he went on to become a regular for the likes of Bradford City and Scunthorpe United, but now after two seasons with Harrogate Town and over 400 appearances in the English Football League he has decided to hang up his boots.

A statement from the defender on Harrogate’s website read, “Throughout my career I have always tried to do the right thing, whether that be for the club, the team or for myself. This has been a hard decision to make but I think the last six months have helped me to take this decision.

“If I am not playing I always want to do everything I can to help the players in my position to prepare for games. That change of focus has been a fresh challenge which I have enjoyed and now this decision is one which has been made on my terms.

“I am privileged to have some wonderful people round about me who have helped me get to this point. My mum and dad have been great supporters, growing up they took me up and down the country and without them none of this would have been possible.

“My wife Elizabeth has always understood the unpredictability of football, she has sacrificed a lot too. While I have been playing, it’s been difficult to plan things socially but hopefully now we can enjoy these things together with the kids.

“I have also been honoured to work with incredible managers and players who have all helped me throughout my career. I’d like to thank them all for making my time as a professional so enjoyable.

“In my time here, the gaffer has always gone above and beyond to help me both on the pitch and off it. That is something which has stuck with me and I will try to do moving forward.

“It’s strange how it comes full circle. Rochdale was the club where I began my professional career really. I have some great memories of my time there including a play-off final and promotion so I’m looking forward to facing them next week.”

Related topics:English Football LeagueHarrogate TownBradford City