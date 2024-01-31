Former Sheffield Wednesday coach sacked after dismal run

Former Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Steve Agnew has been sacked as assistant boss at Aberdeen along with boss Barry Robson

It's not been a good few weeks for ex-Sheffield Wednesday bosses and coaches with Lee Bullen getting the axe at Ayr United and Darren Moore exiting Huddersfield ahead of their match against the Owls this weekend.

And on Wednesday another former caretaker was sacked with Aberdeen showing the door to Steve Agnew and his boss Barry Robson. Agnew had been assistant to Robson who had helped lead the Dons to relative success in qualifying for Europe last season but this year has been a different story.

The Pittodrie hierarchy have moved to force a change in management after the side's 1-1 draw with Dundee on Tuesday, with Aberdeen in eighth place and having won just six of their 21 matches this season.

Agnew, who was one of Steve Bruce's assistants at Wednesday and who took caretaker charge for a comth while the manager completed his cricket-watching holiday before coming on board, left along with Robson after that draw made it one win in five for the Dons.

The club said in a statement that results and performances this season had “been well below the expectations set”.

“Although it has been a difficult call, the board felt the change was necessary and in the best interests of Aberdeen FC,” chairman Dave Cormack told the club website. “Barry earned the right to be Aberdeen manager and knew the high level of expectation we had when he took the role.

“We gave Barry as much time and support as we possibly could in the hope, and expectation, he could return us to the league form we witnessed in the spring of last year. There is a talented squad of players at the club which makes our current league position unacceptable.