Former Sheffield Wednesday boss sacked ahead of Owls meeting
Former Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, has left his position as manager of Huddersfield Town.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Huddersfield say the decision was made after their draw at Queens Park Rangers on Sunday, 'which took Moore’s record as Town manager to three wins, 11 draws and nine defeats in all competitions' - and their chief executive, Jake Edwards, said that it was 'was not a decision that we made lightly'.
The Terriers are three points clear of the relegation zone as things stand, but face a huge game against the Owls on Saturday afternoon and they've opted to make a change before that game takes place.
The club's owner and chairman, Kevin Nagle, said of the decision, “We have to make this decision to give us the best chance of maintaining our Sky Bet Championship status come the end of the season.
“Darren is a fantastic man, and he has worked tirelessly since taking the job back in September. I know I speak for everyone at the club in wishing him the very best for the future. “We appointed Darren on the strength of his credentials as a manager, but it is now clear that this has not worked as we envisaged and hoped. There have absolutely been mitigating circumstances, such as the high number of injuries that Darren has had to cope with, but we have still not seen enough on the pitch in terms of results or the direction of travel in playing style and performances. “I believe that our current squad is capable of more, particularly on the back of the work we have carried out in this transfer window, and we’re quickly moving to identify the right person to lead them through a crucial period of the season. We hope to make that managerial appointment soon.”
Huddersfield will now begin their search for his replacement, with the club no doubt eager to try and get somebody in place by the time they face Wednesday at the weekend.