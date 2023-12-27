Huddersfield Town picked up a vital win on Boxing Day in their bid to avoid relegation from the Championship

Huddersfield Town manager Darren Moore saw his side pick up a big win against Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Darren Moore says a change in mindset is needed at Huddersfield Town after the former Sheffield Wednesday boss helped lead his team to a huge victory over Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day.

The Terriers had been without a victory through the whole of December before their surprising success over Rovers, which thanks to defeats for Wednesday against Coventry and QPR at Millwall meant they had opened up a gap on the bottom three to five points. Town are nine points ahead of 23rd-placed Owls.

Now Moore has told Huddersfield's players they must start looking ahead, rather than focusing on the teams who currently sit below them in the Championship table.

“It’s about changing the mindset of the club and the perception and us as a group of players, fans, and everything else. We just want to continue looking up the league and seeing who we can catch above," said Moore pointing to the fact that Plymouth in 12th are just three points ahead of Town.

“That’s got to be the mindset really, in terms of it was a good three points today, and we focus on Friday for another real rough encounter, another good team coming into town and for myself and the group, we know we’re under no illusions how difficult that game is going to be."

Huddersfield are at home on Friday to a Middlesbrough side who are coming off the back of a defeat to bottom-of-the-table Rotherham, while Wednesday travel to Preston, who are fresh from a morale-boosting win over Leeds.