Sheffield Wednesday had good periods but were second best as they ran out 2-0 losers at Coventry City on Boxing Day.

The Owls started brightly in an end-to-end first few minutes but slipped in control with the Sky Blues able to take ascendancy through the running of Callum O'Hare, Haji Wright and brace-getting Tatsuhiro Sakamoto.

The Japanese international bagged one in each half to hand Coventry the win after chances for Bailey Cadamarteri, Anthony Musaba and Ashley Fletcher came and went without joy. A second half rally and tweaks in set-up allowed Wednesday to develop more of a foothold in the game but in truth a 2-0 win seemed a fair result over the 90 minutes.

Bambo Diaby was a standout performer but will be slapped with a suspension after he saw red for going nose to nose with Coventry defender Liam Kitching at the final whistle.

Defeat leaves Wednesday eight points shy of the safety spots and with momentum sapping from their resurgent run under Danny Rohl.

Here are our ratings.

1 . Liam Palmer - 5 Up against Haji Wright, the Coventry man had the better of the contest in the first half but was pegged back a touch by Palmer and others in the second. Up and down in possession. Off late.

2 . Bambo Diaby - 7 Threw himself into a vital block early doors and read the game impressively on a couple of occasions. Delivered a desperate plea to his teammates to tighten up their defensive efforts on 26 minutes. Won headers and defended like his life depended on it. The standout over 90 minutes but was red carded for a headloss moment at the death.

3 . Di'Shon Bernard - 6 Took a while to get going. Important block towards the end of the first half. Made a couple of important aerial interventions.