"It is really hard" Sheffield Wednesday boss offers verdict on Bambo Diaby red card controversy
Sheffield Wednesday's most used player this season will not play again until their January 13 trip to Southampton after he was sent off at Coventry City on Tuesday evening.
Bambo Diaby has played more minutes than any other squad member in what has been a difficult campaign for the Owls and has been enjoying a good run of form, up until that point the star man during a 2-0 defeat in the West Midlands. A coming together with Coventry man Liam Kitching saw the pair sent off after the final whistle.
The nature of the straight red card means Wednesday could have appealed the decision, though Owls boss Danny Röhl suggested that was unlikely and the club confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the player would be suspended. A case of violent conduct is issued with an automatic three match ban.
Diaby will now miss matches against Preston on Friday, Hull on Monday and the FA Cup third round tie with Cardiff a week on Saturday.
Asked for his view on the sending off, Röhl told Radio Sheffield: "It was a hard decision at the end of the game, the game was done and then two red cards, one for either side. It is really hard. It is OK, there are always emotions in the game but in what was a fair game there was nothing in it (the game). For us it is hard because the player will now miss the next games.
"But now we must go forward, this is what I told the players, that we have to do it again and create a new momentum. I have spoken about the process and it is not a straight line, always up. It is a little bit up and down and this is what I know. This is what I say after my wins and will try to take points and points. Cardiff was disappointing and today one point would have been good but we have to take this and accept it. In the next days it is about recovery and going forward."