It’s not exactly been the best festive season for Sheffield Wednesday fans.

Two games and two defeats over the Christmas period has Sheffield Wednesday deep in the relegation mire with the Owls nine points from safety going into the New Year.

Cardiff City came out on top at Hillsborough on Saturday and then on Boing Day, traveling Wednesdayites witnessed their side fall to a 2-0 defeat to Coventry City.

Owls boss Danny Rohl said of the loss at Coventry: “I tried everything to bring some fresh legs in, but this is what our situation is at the moment, this is what we’ve been handed and it’s about preparing for our next game (at Preston), recovery and then going again.”

On his side’s performance, Rohl added: “I think you saw two different halves. First half, Coventry was the better team. We were not clinical in our transition in the first half, but in the second half I think we dominated the game.”

Wednesday fans, of course, have continued to turn out for their side and there are still plenty of smiles on our gallery from the last two games against Cardiff and Coventry. Scroll down and see if you can spot anyone you know.

