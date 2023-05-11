Former Premier League referee, Chris Foy, says he ‘can understand’ why Sheffield Wednesday’s penalty against Derby County was given.

It was a big moment in the game on Sunday as Michael Smith went on to score from the spot, because the moment resulted in Curtis Davies being sent off and ultimately hindered the Rams’ chances of a comeback.

Defeat led to them missing out on a top six spot and ultimately the play-offs this season, and many Derby fans were upset with both the penalty call and the sending off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foy, though, doesn’t seem to think there is much controversy in it after all.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said, “In this decision, the referee has concluded that the defending player has pulled back the attacker and therefore denied him an obvious goalscoring opportunity without attempting to play the ball.

“Once a penalty has been awarded, the subsequent disciplinary action must follow - in this case a red card for the denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity.