Jose Semedo says that it is ‘an honour’ to see a mural painted in his honour close to Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough stadium.

The piece of art, by famed Sheffield artist Pete McKee, was unveiled on Tuesday after a collaboration between McKee and the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust, with help also from A&P Decorating as well as Dolphin.

It was a project months in the making, but will all have been worth it having seen the response to its arrival in S6, with hundreds of fans having commented on how much of a welcome addition it is to the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the man depicted on the wall of Long Hing is a fan, too. The photo of Semedo on his knees after Chris O’Grady’s winner against Sheffield United back in the 2011/22 season has become one of Wednesday folklore, and the man himself was made up to see it immortalised in the city.

Taking to Instagram, the former Owl said, “It is an honour and a privilege to be alive to be able to see this image on a wall in a city that welcomed me as a son. Thanks to all the supporters for your love… You will stay forever in my heart.”

The plan is for more pieces of work to go up in and around Hillsborough in the future, though the details of any such work remain unknown at this point in time.