Focus shift in Sheffield Wednesday training this week as new coach continues to make presence felt

The full-time presence of a new coach at Sheffield Wednesday is allowing them to focus training sessions in a different way – and their focus has shifted just a touch this week.

Owls boss Darren Moore has admitted that despite a pride in the incredible defensive run his side are on, a dip in attacking output is a slight concern and that work will be done this week to slicken-up their efforts on the ball.

The addition of Jimmy Shan at the end of September has allowed Moore and his coaching staff to really focus in on specific areas of Wednesdays play by being able to break the squad up into smaller groups.

Owls boss Darren Moore Pic Steve Ellis

Last week saw the bulk of sessions split into attack and defence with the Owls boss continuing his individual focus on the defensive sessions, he said he’ll move over to assist on the offensive work in an attempt to kick-start Wednesday’s lull in goal threat.

“We’ve got more coaches now so that means we can go really in detail,” Moore told The Star.

“And there’ll be more work. This week we’ll keep all that but I’ll certainly be working on the in-possession stuff this week. I want to make us that bit cleaner and that bit more effective going forward. We’ve gone a little bit away from that.

“It’s a difficult thing to get that fine balance. We don’t want to leave it in terms of being too expansive and open. We want to remain solid.

“There’s work for us to do in terms of making sure we’re getting that right.”

Lee Gregory is the latest Wednesday player to pay testament to Shan’s impact on the training ground.

“He is very good,” he said. “It’s how he puts things across, he keeps things simple and he’s settled right in. I’ve been really impressed with him.

“He came in and the tempo of the training went up straight away. You listen to how he speaks and what he’s saying and you have to be on it every day.

