Latest update on Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time as Exeter City launch effort to prevent frozen pitch

A sold-out Sheffield Wednesday away allocation are set to make the long trip down to Exeter City this weekend hoping to watch the Owls jump to the top of the League One table.

By Alex Miller
5 minutes ago
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 12:33pm

The Owls are looking to extend a run of form that has seen them claw back ground on the top two and go 12 matches unbeaten in the league.

There had been speculation that the kick-off time of the match could be changed in line with that of other fixtures in the EFL, with the standard 3pm start rendering Wednesday supporters unable to complete the near five-hour drive back to South Yorkshire in time to watch England’s World Cup quarter-final clash with France at 7pm.

The Star understands that while there is no EFL deadline on when such a decision can be made and communicated to supporters, clubs have been asked to engage a ‘common sense approach’ to any rearrangements. We understand that at this late stage any notion of a switch in kick-off time at Exeter this weekend is ‘extremely unlikely.’

Meanwhile on Wednesday morning, staff at Exeter City kicked off their effort to prevent any chance of a frozen pitch postponement at their St James Stadium.

Weather forecasters have given a high chance of freezing weather on the south coast, with temperatures expected to dip below freezing for much of Friday and well into Saturday morning.

Exeter City's St James Park stadium is scheduled to play host to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Exeter released a video of club staff covering the St James pitch ahead of what they described as a ‘cold spell’ on social media.

The Grecians have all but sold out the 8,679-capacity stadium ahead of the clash.

