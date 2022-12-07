Silly season is on its way and already the reported sightings of Sheffield Wednesday transfer targets at Dunkin Donuts on Penistone Road are in full swing.

The Owls recruitment department have been busy working on the lining-up of potential deals, with all focus now on giving themselves the best-possible chance of a return to the Championship at the end of the season.

Everyone knows how Wednesday had Eric Cantona on trial, but what about the tales surrounding a handful of other European legends that never quite made it to S6, the £5m bids that went untouched and the request for a world record fee?

In the first instalment of our flick-through guide to the transfers that never quite came off for whatever reason, we journey through Manchester United icons, Celtic legends and Rangers favourites.

How nice would it be to have Wednesday linked with players of this calibre once again?

*A version of this article was first published in July 2022.

2. Norman Whiteside Yet another lost Wednesday deal to involve a Manchester United icon, Big Ron's attempt to add Norman Whiteside to his squad in the 1990/91 season came and went as the Northern Irishman struggled with injury and retired soon afterwards. He had been available on a free transfer from Everton but decided against joining his old manager and prolonging the inevitable.

3. Paul McGrath Ahead of a 1989/90 season that ultimately led to relegation, Ron Atkinson's Owls were looking for reinforcements at the back and the manager went to his old hunting ground for answers. Manchester United quoted £400k for McGrath, which Big Ron felt he couldn't take the gamble on given McGrath's dodgy knees. Villa stumped up the cash in full and Wednesday signed Peter Shirtliff instead.

4. Dani This was a big one and would have seen Wednesday part with a record fee of around £5m if personal terms could have been agreed with the then-Real Mallorca man. It came ahead of the 1999/2000 season and just before the draw-bridge was pulled up financially at the club. As it happened, Dani sensed his rising stock and held on to join Barcelona for £9m soon afterwards.