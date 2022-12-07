A breezy 3-0 win over lesser opposition offered the chance for several of Sheffield Wednesday’s senior men to stretch their legs against Huddersfield Town’s B Team on Tuesday.

How much can you truly tell from what was something of a mismatch in laid-back surroundings? Not masses, but there were a handful of revealing moments that hinted at the mindset of one or two players – not least sought-after utility man Callum Paterson.

Goals from Jack Hunt, Will Trueman and Tyreeq Bakinson did the business against a youthful Terriers side that didn’t match the more senior Wednesday outfit for quality or effort.

Here are a few things we noticed from the outing.

Sheffield Wednesday man Callum Paterson put in a bundle of effort in their friendly win at Huddersfield Town.

Watching on

Among the many Wednesday figures stood watching on from the sidelines was Darren Moore, who made the trip to cast en eye over the very many first team players taking part in the run-out.

But he was not alone as the great and the good of the Sheffield Wednesday machine descended on West Yorkshire. Neil Thompson is under-21s boss and was joined by Simon Ireland in taking the side. Ireland took the warm-up of the starting XI while Thompson drilled the substitutes.

Under-18s boss Andy Holdsworth was there as was academy boss Steve Haslam. Head of recruitment David Downes was also knocking about.

No lack of effort

It probably won’t make the highlights of many of the players’ seasons, a training ground bounce match played against Huddersfield’s kids in front of a few dozen West Yorkshiremen.

But several Owls players got plenty out of the afternoon, you’d think – and not just the returning Dennis Adeniran and Akin Famewo. Jack Hunt operated well on the right and got a valuable 70 minutes, Mallik Wilks got more minutes in the legs and Tyreeq Bakinson did the business in midfield.

Top of the effort charts was Callum Paterson, however. He’d likely have been aware of January interest from Hearts and if so, it didn’t deter him from a committed and energetic performance in which he stood out.

Not that you’d expect anything less from the fiercely competitive Scot, but you came away with the impression he’s still very much trying to impress. Does that say something about here his head is? If he does want out, he certainly didn’t showcase the fact on Tuesday afternoon.

Youngsters stepped up

While important, you’d think it was a bigger day out for the club’s younger players than the seniors – a rare opportunity to stick their chests out and impress some of the club’s biggest names.

Rio Shipston was the eye-catching performance in terms of handsome touches going forward and it was Will Trueman who bagged the Owls’ second goal thanks to handy a phase of play put together by Shipston and Paterson.

Trialist Ayo Tanimowo acquitted himself well on the right of a back three and David Agbonotohoma looked typically comfortable alongside him.