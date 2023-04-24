For Sheffield Wednesday the last day could be their final shot at automatic promotion, while Derby County might need a result to secure a play-off spot.

The two teams face each other at Hillsborough on May 7th in a midday kickoff to wrap up the 2022/23 campaign, and it looks like there will be plenty riding on it as the two clubs seek to end the campaign on a high.

Derby have been given an allocation of 2,373 tickets for the encounter and are expected to sell out the top tier of the West Stand, with some questioning why they hadn’t been given the bottom tier as well given the size of their support-base.

The answer has been revealed today after it was confirmed that Wednesday have sold out the rest of the stadium, and now 1,300 tickets on the lower tier at the Leppings Lane end have been made available for the bumper clash in S6. They will be the last of them.

A statement from Wednesday on Monday said, “1,300 extra seats are now on general sale. Once sold there will be no further additional tickets.

“Supporters who purchase these tickets should enter the stadium via turnstiles 14A to 17A positioned towards the South Stand side of the West Stand Lower.