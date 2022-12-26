Sheffield Wednesday’s Darren Moore said he made sure he kept his hands in his pockets when Fleetwood Town’s Shaun Rooney tried to ‘manhandle’ him on Saturday.

There was a flashpoint at Highbury as Rooney – Fleetwood’s goalscorer in the 2-1 Owls win – fumed at his sending off following a challenge on Marvin Johnson, and it looked like he tried to take his frustrations out on the Owls boss.

Things got heated as he left the field, so much so that David Stockdale also stepped in as the defender was being restrained by the dugouts.

Moore wasn’t fazed by it, though saying that he could tell that Rooney was ‘wound up’ from early on in the game.

Speaking afterwards the Owls boss said, “My reading of it was that he got booked for the first challenge on Tyreeq, and he came over to me and said, 'Are your players soft or what?' I said it was a booking because he had taken him from behind. In the rules of the game, it is a booking.

"We carried on and in the game I could hear he was really, really wound up. The second was a booking again and I think the referee got it right. As he came off, I'm stood in the dugout trying to bark out orders and he's pointing straight at me and he’s decided to manhandle me.

"He was fired up for the game and he had a go at the fourth official. From his perspective in a game where he could have been the hero and scored the first goal, he turned into the villain in getting sent off. Once he got sent off, the game went away from them.

Fleetwood Town's Shaun Rooney had a fracas with Sheffield Wednesday's Darren Moore after being sent off. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire)

"It is something that he can learn from but that's my account in terms of what happened in the incident. I did keep my hands in my pockets when he did do it to make sure there was no malice on my side."

