Sheffield Wednesday offer Lee Gregory update after Owls star limps off

It’s been a difficult season for Lee Gregory at Sheffield Wednesday in 2022/23, and he was unable to finish their win over Fleetwood Town.

The Owls forward, who finished as top scorer last time out, has been in and out of Darren Moore’s side as he’s dealt with a few niggling injuries, but looked to be getting back into the thick of things recently after his latest recovery.

Gregory had started the game strongly at Highbury as Wednesday went up against Fleetwood Town on Boxing Day, showing his quality on a number of occasions through first touch and excellent movement.

But with less than half an hour gone, Gregory went down seemingly holding his back, and after getting some treatment and trying to carry on it was decided that he wouldn’t be able to continue, and he was replaced by Callum Paterson.

The good news was that the striker wasn’t rushed down the tunnel and remained on the bench to watch the game, suggesting that it’s not too serious a problem – and Moore is hopeful that he’ll be back ready to face Port Vale.

Speaking after the game, the Owl boss said, “We think it’s just back spasms… He took all the weight of the defender on his back as he went to get the ball, and his back just spasmed up. So we’re hoping in the next couple of days, before the game, he’ll make a recovery. We’ll wait and see.”

Wednesday’s 2-1 victory saw them stretch their unbeaten run to 11 games in League One.

