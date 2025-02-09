Flared tempers, controversy and Röhl's reaction - A Sheffield Wednesday recap after West Brom loss

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 9th Feb 2025, 12:00 BST
Sheffield Wednesday were handed a late gut punch as they fell to defeat away at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

The Owls thought that they’d clinched a valuable point at the Hawthorns as substitute, Callum Paterson, cancelled out Adam Armstrong’s opener with an injury-time strike - however minutes later the hosts got a late goal of their own as Jayson Molumby poked home from a corner.

It was a game full of talking points as Djeidi Gassama had a goal controversially chalked off, Kyle Bartley was sent off after the final whistle, and the Owls lost Di’Shon Bernard to an injury that depleted their options in central defence even further. Danny Röhl spoke afterwards about his side’s decision-making and how he felt they were deserving of a point - you can see his thoughts at the top of the page, and the game highlights below:

Football aside, there was also a touching moment as both sets of fans came together while the game was stopped to pay tribute to 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose who was so tragically murdered in a stabbing in Sheffield recently:

For all the rest of the fallout, including more from Röhl, a bit from Tony Mowbray, and the latest injury updates, we’ve got you covered here:

