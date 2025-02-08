A thrilling back-and-forth finish to Sheffield Wednesday’s defeat at West Bromwich Albion ended in unbecoming circumstances when members of both sides were pulled into pushing and shoving after the final whistle.

The scenes involved several players and resulted in Baggies defender Kyle Bartley receiving a red card for appearing to push Svante Ingelsson in the face. Match-winner Jayson Molumby had sparked the rumble by apparently goading the away allocation in celebration after the final whistle.

With Bartley left to face the repercussions of the fracas, talented midfielder Molumby was seen running from the post-match coming together of the two sides before swiftly making his way down the tunnel.

"He's quite an emotional lad, isn't he?” West Brom boss Tony Mowbray said post-match. “I've only been here for three weeks, I'm still learning about their personalities. I don't know, would you call him 'quirky'? I'm not sure. He's emotional. He wants to win. I can feel that even when we're doing game prep, he'll ask questions - 'why is this?' 'Can you explain this press to me?' 'Why have I got to go in there?'

"He's got an inquisitive mind. He tells me he's emotional. He scores a great goal at the death there, he gets emotional and takes his shirt off and swings it around his head. I was told he celebrates in front of their supporters which causes a bit of trouble at the end. We'll feel the repercussions of that, but I'm pleased for Jayson.”

Unless in the unlikely event of an appeal, it means centre-half Bartley will miss the Baggies’ next three matches through suspension after stepping in on the post-match parlay. The first will be against play-off rivals Blackburn Rovers this week. Mowbray seemed less than impressed at the outcome - though he did suggest they were well-covered with the likely return of Mason Holgate from illness.

Mowbray continued: "I went down the tunnel after shaking a few hands, I'm sure it (the red card) is correct because Kyle just came in and said he had a red card. My mind as soon as one game finishes moves to the next one, so there's a real frustration. if there are any positives about it I suppose it's that if he gets three games then two of them are done in the next five days really. It's not like three weeks where we have to do preparation and he's not involved.”

Wednesday boss Danny Röhl saw little value in discussing the incident. “I think it’s emotional when there are two late goals on the pitch,” he said. “You saw today it was a game where both teams fight for something, there will be a lot of games in the next weeks and months like this now. Everybody knows what it means to take a draw or a win. There are other points today to discuss.”