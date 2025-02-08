Disappointed Sheffield Wednesday boss makes West Brom admission after late heartbreak

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, has admitted that defeat to West Bromwich Albion was ‘one of the toughest’ defeats in his time as manager.

The Owls fought hard to get back level against the Baggies at the Hawthorns on Saturday, with Callum Paterson’s injury time leveller cancelling out Adam Armstrong’s opener to seal what they thought would be a big point on the road. Jayson Molumby, however, had other plans, and popped up even later in injury to secure a victory for the home side.

Röhl cut a disappointed figure in his post-match press conference as he discussed the tie in the Midlands, and while he praised his team for their fightback, he also criticised some of their decision-making throughout the course of the game - he felt a draw would have been a fair result.

“I think in my 16 months this is one of the toughest defeats to take,” Röhl told The Star. “I think in the first half West Brom were the better team and had more control, for me it was important that we stayed in the game… We tried to play football but didn’t find the solutions we wanted. We sat a bit deeper, gave them more of the ball and tried to close the centre - they like to play there. It was ok.

“It was clear in the second half that we wanted to change something, we discussed it during the week. The first moment we have with a two against one on the right side, instead of finding a teammate we try to shoot from 25 metres - we hadn’t arrived in our shape and they scored their goal.

“I must say, credit to my team they stayed in the game, we were still in the game, still aggressive, still winning duels and creating more and more… Of course during the game there would be a moment where we could score, the subs gave us a lift and the equaliser was well-deserved - we gave more to the game at that time.

“It’s a draw with two minutes to go, we have a throw in and the opponent’s half, made the wrong decision, they counter and it was again a set pieces goal. In such a game these are the small details to take something - I think if it was a draw both would say it was a good Championship football game.”

Wednesday now find themselves in 11th place in the Championship table after 31 matches, but still within three points of the play-off places.