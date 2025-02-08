Sheffield Wednesday are likely to be without key man defender Di’Shon Bernard for an extended period of time after the Jamaica international hobbled out of their defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

The 24-year-old initially buckled on his way out of a challenge and received treatment before attempting to continue in the first half of the clash. A few minutes later he once again went down off the ball and was visibly emotional as he was taken off in first half injury time - while being bizarrely booed by home supporters.

Asked how Bernard was doing after the injury - which appeared to be centred either on his knee or lower quadricep - Owls boss Danny Röhl grimaced and spoke with an air of disappointment. The defender joins Barry Bannan in the treatment room after he also missed out on The Hawthorns battle.

“Not good,” Röhl said in conversation with The Star. “It could be a big one, a big injury. This is very sad for him. With Barry, we do not know when he is back and it could be a longer one; it could be four weeks, six weeks, it could be seven days. At the moment we are not sure and it is a difficult one.

“I am convinced though that we can get the next chance. I said this before, we must be positive. We have 24 hours to take the defeat and then we will go again.”

Bernard’s sit-out leaves the Owls defence stretched and should he miss an extended period as expected, he joins Akin Famewo and Dominic Iorfa on the sidelines for the coming weeks. The existing injury duo are expected back into training sometime in the middle of next month. Wednesday did not strengthen the centre of their defence in the January transfer window.