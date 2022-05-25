Five Sheffield Wednesday players who face a pivotal preseason this summer

Wednesday will have lost at least 10 members of last season’s squad by the time July rolls around, with seven loan players having left and three – for now – having been confirmed to be moving on when their current deals expire.

With that in mind, the Owls are in the process of bringing in a whole host of fresh faces to Hillsborough for the upcoming campaign – however they do still have a strong nucleus of players that will be hoping to make a challenge for promotion when the new season gets underway.

It’s going to be a big few months at Middlewood Road, but for a few players in particular there will be extra eyes on them in the coming weeks.

Cameron Dawson

You’d think that Dawson is playing for his Wednesday future when he returns to the club for preseason… He had a tremendous loan spell away at Exeter City, played practically every game as they won promotion into League One, and massively endeared himself to the club’s fanbase.

Darren Moore has said that he’ll definitely be returning to the Owls this summer, praising him for his efforts on loan, and while Wednesday are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper – this preseason is likely to decide whether they want a first choice stopper or Dawson’s understudy.

Dominic Iorfa

Iorfa is arguably one of the best defenders in League One on his day, but he had another season to forget in 2021/22 as he once again dealt with a number of injury concerns.

This time around he’s expected to be fully fit by the time the club returns for preseason next month, and he’ll be desperate to hit the ground running and prove that he’s overcome those issues and is ready to stake his claim for a full season of first-choice football.

Sylla Sow

Sow’s chances in 2021/22 were relatively limited, and while he did get a handful of goals in his debut Owls campaign, he was often played out of position as a striker or wingback given the formation shift away from using wingers. He missed out on preseason last time, so will be eager to kick on this summer.

Alex Hunt

In many ways, this season feels quite ‘make or break’ for Hunt… The talented Wednesday youngster had a very good spell out on loan at Grimsby Town last season, but things were tougher at Oldham Athletic.

With many central midfielders in the side at present, this preseason he’s got to show Moore that he’s got what it takes to be amongst the first team.

Ciaran Brennan

Like Hunt, Brennan will be 22 by the time the new season gets underway, and is no longer a kid… It may be that Moore is considering a short period out on loan for the defender, but if he can continue his impressive progression then he may well have a chance at staking a claim this season.