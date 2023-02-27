Sheffield Wednesday have already broken two club records this season, and there are still some others – and not just internally – that they can target.

Darren Moore has been very clear about the fact that records mean nothing if the proper end result of promotion isn’t achieved at the end of the season, but he has admitted to being pleased when milestones are reached.

Earlier this year Wednesday set a new record clean sheet tally after achieving their 18th of the season, they have since picked up their 19th and you’d expect there to be a few more added to that before the campaign comes to a close.

Then, this past weekend, the Owls secured a 1-0 win over Charlton Athletic to make it 20 games without defeat in the league, bettering a record that had been in place for decades – stretching back to the 1960/61 campaign.

On top of those impressive feats, here are five other records that – if things go well – could be broken as well.

All they do is win

If it hadn’t been for the fact that they gave up a 2-0 lead to draw with Ipswich Town then with Charlton victory would have made it 10 wins on the bounce in the league, which would have set a new club record.

Sheffield Wednesday are having a fantastic season in League One under Darren Moore. (Steve Ellis)

Instead, it’s currently three in a row, meaning that Wednesday would need to win their next seven matches in order to break the record of nine in a row from way back in 1904.

Points on the board

Based on their form right now, this one feels the most achievable… Should the Owls pick up at least 23 points from the remaining 42 available then they will break the current record of 93 points in a season that was set by Dave Jones’ Wednesday side in the 2011/12 campaign.

Moore’s side have dropped just two points from the last 30 available, so they’ll certainly back themselves to break that record as things stand at the moment.

Goal machines

Slightly less achievable, you’d think, would be the chance to break the club record for league goals in a season.

Wednesday have scored plenty in 2022/23 – more than all but three in the top four tiers of English football – but they’d require a monumental effort of 47 goals 14 matches to break the current record of 106 that was set in the 1958/59 campaign.

That was also, coincidentally, the last time they won a league title.

Most points ever

If the Owls could manage what would be a remarkable end to the season and get 35 points from the 42 left available then they would equal Reading’s crazy 106-point season of 2005/06 – an EFL record. 36 points, obviously, would beat it.

A huge return is required, but with results going the way they are currently it’s not beyond the realms of possibility.

The cleanest of sheets

It would take some doing with just 14 games left to go, but if Wednesday were able to somehow manage to keep 11 more clean sheets then they would break a spectacular record set by Port Vale back in 1953/54.