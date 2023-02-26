Sheffield Wednesday went 20 games unbeaten this weekend, beating a record that was last achieved back in 2012.

This season was the first time that the Owls had gone 19 games without defeat in a single league campaign since the 1960/61 campaign, but Dave Jones’ Wednesday side managed a similar run decades later - only needed two seasons in two divisions to do it.

That run in 2012 started with a 1-0 victory over local rivals, Sheffield United, but manager at the time, Gary Megson, was fired just days after that victory and the decision to appoint Jones was swiftly made.

He didn’t lose a league game as Wednesday manager for half a year as promotion was secured with a famous run that saw them leapfrog the Blades, and it was only once they were back in the second tier that they were eventually beaten.

We had a look at the team that faced Palace on that day in September 2012 when - for the first time in over six months - Wednesday were finally beaten in a league game...

Here’s how they set up that day:

Chris Kirkland - GK Kirkland enjoyed some good times at Wednesday, and has become a big ambassador for mental health issues in his years since retiring from the game. Has visited Hillsborough a few times.

Daniel Jones - LB Now 36, Jones was last seen playing for Longford Town in the Republic of Ireland. He actually played under Jimmy Shan for Solihull Moors a few years after leaving Hillsborough.

Miguel Llera - CB Llera left Wednesday in 2014 after a very happy spell at the club, and even spent some time in the club's academy structures once he'd retired a couple of years later. He's left his role at Walsall last year.

Mark Beevers - CB Beevers is currently in Australia playing for Perth Glory. He was linked with a return to Wednesday not long back after a relatively successful career away from S6. He's playing alongside another former Owl - Darryl Lachman.