Some ankle soreness for Reece James saw Brown thrown into the setup late as the Owls prepared to take on Charlton Athletic, and he acquitted himself well at the Valley as he set up Liam Palmer for the winning goal.
The 24-year-old impressed in his hour or so on the field, and should probably have had a second assist to his name – however Palmer’s second strike moments after his first was well saved.
Speaking after the tie, the wideman admitted that he was delighted to have played a part in the victory, putting his performance down to hard work and patience.
“I need to have a chat to Palms,” he joked. “Because I should have had two assists! But no, I’m happy with it – it was a good day, with three points… The gaffer trusts me, so he’s not unsure about putting me in. For me, I think that what I put in I get out.
“I don’t play that much, but I do a lot on and off the pitch to make sure my mentality is right, and that I’m fit enough. I was struggling towards the end today, but training is never the same as games.
“It was quite tough, but I stuck at it until the gaffer saw me struggling, but I’m really happy with the day in general… I’m a footballer, everyone wants to play matches, but it is what it is. When the team is winning and we’re doing well then you have to wait for your chance.
“Today I waited for my chance, and I like to think I took it as well.”
He also had a message to the Wednesday supporters, especially the 3,000+ in the capital this weekend.
“They came all the way to London, which means a lot to us, and they deserve the win,” Brown added. “They push us, you can hear from the noise. Sometimes they’re louder than the home fans, and it means a lot to us. It gives us extra energy, and yeah, it means a lot.”