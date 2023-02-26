Darren Moore said that he wouldn’t comment on the situation regarding Marvin Johnson until a decision was made, now he admits that he’s ‘disappointed’ to lose him.

Sheffield Wednesday's Marvin Johnson was suspended for three games. (Steve Ellis)

The Owls boss would only confirm that they had appealed the ‘improper/violent conduct’ charge against their left wingback when asked for comment by the media, with the decision to ban him for three games only being confirmed the day before they faced Charlton Athletic.

Jaden Brown came in and assisted the winning goal in the first game of Johnson’s ban, and Moore insists that – while they have to take their punishment – they have the players to get by without one of their top creators in 2022/23 so far.

Speaking to The Star, the Owls boss said, “Obviously we’re disappointed to lose Marvin at this stage, but we take the punishment, we take the medicine and he’s now served the first game of his ban today. He’ll have to sit out and make sure he keeps his fitness levels up to a point so when he’s back he’ll be available to come back in.

“Again, we’re disappointed to lose him, but we’ve got people like Reece and Jaden that can step in and do a job.

“He doesn’t want to be missing out over the next few weeks, so he’ll have a bit of time to stew it over.”