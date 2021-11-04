The 20-year-old midfielder has been restricted to substitute appearances and cameos for the bulk of his career at Hillsborough since making the move to Sheffield from Manchester City, but Darren Moore decided that last month was the time to unleash him in League One.

Not only did he make six appearances in all competitions in October – including his first league start – but he also managed to score his first senior goal, rescuing a point for Wednesday away at Cambridge United to earn a hard-fought point for the Owls.

‘Fizz’, as he’s fondly known, continued to build on his performances after finding the back of the net in Cambridge, and also put in a strong performance in the 1-1 draw against Lincoln City, playing a large role in Dennis Adeniran’s goal at Hillsborough.

The youngster dropped out of the starting XI against Sunderland after some big shifts in recent weeks, but was still called upon by Moore to help see the game out on the way to their impressive 3-0 victory over the Black Cats.

And now, ahead of the visit of Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup, it has been confirmed that Wednesdayites have voted for the youngster as their October Player of the Month, following on from Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Adeniran in the two previous months of the 2021/22 campaign.

He’ll now be hoping to kick on and get even more games under his belt as we approach a busy winter schedule.